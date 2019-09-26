 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 23:32 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 23:44
Ground zero: A rare look inside Chernobyl’s doomed reactor No.4 (VIDEO)
© Ruptly
RT’s video agency Ruptly got a rare look inside the wreckage of Chernobyl’s reactor no. 4, the site of the worst civil nuclear accident in history, which killed dozens and exposed millions of people to radioactive fallout in 1986.

Ruptly was among a small group of journalists who travelled to Ukraine’s ghost town of Pripyat and were allowed to tour the control room of the doomed reactor, which still gives off 40,000 times higher level of radiation than normal. 

Interest in the site has jumped following the release of the American TV series “Chernobyl,” which tells the story of the disaster and its aftermath.

