Ground zero: A rare look inside Chernobyl’s doomed reactor No.4 (VIDEO)

RT’s video agency Ruptly got a rare look inside the wreckage of Chernobyl’s reactor no. 4, the site of the worst civil nuclear accident in history, which killed dozens and exposed millions of people to radioactive fallout in 1986.

Ruptly was among a small group of journalists who travelled to Ukraine’s ghost town of Pripyat and were allowed to tour the control room of the doomed reactor, which still gives off 40,000 times higher level of radiation than normal.

Interest in the site has jumped following the release of the American TV series “Chernobyl,” which tells the story of the disaster and its aftermath.

