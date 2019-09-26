Residents told to stay indoors as INFERNO envelopes chemical plant in Rouen, France (PHOTO/VIDEOS)

A massive blaze at a chemical factory in Rouen, France has prompted officials to close schools and direct nearby residents to stay indoors, amid reports that the fire could have a dangerous impact on the environment.

Around 200 firefighters were called to the scene after the plant, operated by US multinational Lubrizol and owned by billionaire American investor Warren Buffett, caught fire in the early hours of Thursday.

#France#Rouen: major fire at #Lubrizol (#Seveso) plant, population within 500m radius evacuated. Schools & colleges in the city will remain closed. Sites classified Seveso are industrial facilities considered dangerous by the authorities because of their possible toxicity. https://t.co/kv0a6vRvPl — NewsAspect (@newsaspect) September 26, 2019

The factory, which produces oil additives, is formally classified as a high-risk area by the European Union, due to the dangerous nature of the chemicals that it makes and stores.

While no casualties have been reported, the blaze caused panic among locals when huge plumes of black smoke drifted toward residential areas. Authorities say there’s no indication that toxic fumes have been released into the air, but a local official who spoke to AFP said the factory fire could pollute the nearby Seine river.

Citing local media, Euronews reported that there was an “acrid smell” around the site of the blaze – another possible sign that the fire could pose a danger to the surrounding area.

🇫🇷 ALERTE- Incendie de l'usine #Lubrizol#Seveso à #Rouen: des produits chimiques dangereux touchés. L'#incendie visible à des km. Établissements scolaires fermés, les habitants de 11 communes confinés. 200 #pompiers mobilisés, renforts en route de #Paris. pic.twitter.com/x00ifH7oCo — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) September 26, 2019

Schools were closed in Rouen and residents in the city as well as 11 surrounding municipalities have been warned to stay indoors – reportedly as a precaution.

Large fire breaks out at French factory in Rouenhttps://t.co/tul4VtUtQypic.twitter.com/OTMFCP5c3z — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) September 26, 2019

Footage of the blaze illustrates the scope of the fire, which could be seen from across the city.

