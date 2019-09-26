 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Residents told to stay indoors as INFERNO envelopes chemical plant in Rouen, France (PHOTO/VIDEOS)

Published time: 26 Sep, 2019 09:30 Edited time: 26 Sep, 2019 09:37
Smoke rises from a fire at a factory of Lubrizol in Rouen, France, September 26, 2019, in this still image from video obtained via social media. © Blas Garcia Photography via REUTERS
A massive blaze at a chemical factory in Rouen, France has prompted officials to close schools and direct nearby residents to stay indoors, amid reports that the fire could have a dangerous impact on the environment.

Around 200 firefighters were called to the scene after the plant, operated by US multinational Lubrizol and owned by billionaire American investor Warren Buffett, caught fire in the early hours of Thursday.

Firefighting vessel RMT Penfret sprays water as dark smoke billows in the sky after a large fire broke out at the factory of Lubrizol in Rouen, France, September 26, 2019. © REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The factory, which produces oil additives, is formally classified as a high-risk area by the European Union, due to the dangerous nature of the chemicals that it makes and stores.

While no casualties have been reported, the blaze caused panic among locals when huge plumes of black smoke drifted toward residential areas. Authorities say there’s no indication that toxic fumes have been released into the air, but a local official who spoke to AFP said the factory fire could pollute the nearby Seine river.

Citing local media, Euronews reported that there was an “acrid smell” around the site of the blaze – another possible sign that the fire could pose a danger to the surrounding area.

Schools were closed in Rouen and residents in the city as well as 11 surrounding municipalities have been warned to stay indoors – reportedly as a precaution.

Smoke billows from a large fire that broke out at a factory of Lubrizol in Rouen, France, September 26, 2019. in this picture obtained from social media video. © DOUSSAL QUENTIN/via REUTERS

Footage of the blaze illustrates the scope of the fire, which could be seen from across the city.

