Construction workers run for their lives as collapse at Buenos Aires airport leaves 1 dead (VIDEO)

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 09:25 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 10:45
Rescuers and police officers at the Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza, south of Buenos Aires, after scaffolding at a new terminal under construction collapsed on September 24, 2019. © AFP / NOTICIAS ARGENTINAS
One person is dead and several others injured after scaffolding on a building under construction at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport collapsed. It sent metal flying, making people fear a plane had crashed.

A new departures terminal being built at the Argentinian air hub become the scene of an unforeseen tragedy after scaffolding inside the structure failed, sending chunks of building materials plummeting to the ground, witnesses told local media.

Rescuers and police officers at the Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza, south of Buenos Aires, after scaffolding at a new terminal under construction collapsed on September 24, 2019. © AFP / NOTICIAS ARGENTINAS

Footage shows workers rushing out of the building, chased by a giant plume of dust. The accident killed one construction worker and left at least ten injured, four of whom have been hospitalized.

One bystander said that some initially feared that a plane had crashed into the building, due to the “mess of iron” that fell from the structure.

The company in charge of the construction project said that the cause of the accident remains unknown.

