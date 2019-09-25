Construction workers run for their lives as collapse at Buenos Aires airport leaves 1 dead (VIDEO)
A new departures terminal being built at the Argentinian air hub become the scene of an unforeseen tragedy after scaffolding inside the structure failed, sending chunks of building materials plummeting to the ground, witnesses told local media.
Footage shows workers rushing out of the building, chased by a giant plume of dust. The accident killed one construction worker and left at least ten injured, four of whom have been hospitalized.
🔴#URGENTE Derrumbe en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Buenos Aires - El momento exacto del colapso del andamiaje que estaba en construcción. pic.twitter.com/sGQCuU7se1— Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) September 24, 2019
One bystander said that some initially feared that a plane had crashed into the building, due to the “mess of iron” that fell from the structure.
One dead and 13 injured after #BuenosAires#airport structure collapse pic.twitter.com/5oorODDrpr— Ruptly (@Ruptly) September 25, 2019
The company in charge of the construction project said that the cause of the accident remains unknown.
