Construction workers run for their lives as collapse at Buenos Aires airport leaves 1 dead (VIDEO)

One person is dead and several others injured after scaffolding on a building under construction at Buenos Aires Ezeiza International Airport collapsed. It sent metal flying, making people fear a plane had crashed.

A new departures terminal being built at the Argentinian air hub become the scene of an unforeseen tragedy after scaffolding inside the structure failed, sending chunks of building materials plummeting to the ground, witnesses told local media.

Footage shows workers rushing out of the building, chased by a giant plume of dust. The accident killed one construction worker and left at least ten injured, four of whom have been hospitalized.

🔴#URGENTE Derrumbe en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Buenos Aires - El momento exacto del colapso del andamiaje que estaba en construcción. pic.twitter.com/sGQCuU7se1 — Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) September 24, 2019

One bystander said that some initially feared that a plane had crashed into the building, due to the “mess of iron” that fell from the structure.

The company in charge of the construction project said that the cause of the accident remains unknown.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!