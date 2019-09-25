 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 07:07
Nouns are more Christian? Pope Francis says he’s ‘allergic’ to adjectives
Pope Francis attends a mass as he visits the Albano Cathedral, in Albano outside Rome, Italy, September 21, 2019. © REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Traditionally, the head of the Roman Catholic Church uses his pulpit to speak out against calamities such as war and hunger. But Pope Francis has taken aim at a less conspicuous enemy of humanity: The dreaded adjective.

In a speech to the Vatican communications team, Francis lectured about the sinful overuse of adjectives, stating that he is “allergic” to them.

“We have fallen into the culture of adjectives and adverbs, and we have forgotten the strength of nouns… Why say authentically Christian? It is Christian!” he opined, while acknowledging that the word ‘Christian’ often acts as an adjective.

He called on the Vatican’s PR gurus to “communicate with reality, without sweetening with adjectives or adverbs,” explaining that “beauty manifests itself from the noun itself, without strawberries on the cake.”

The group, which runs the Pope’s social media accounts, later published a tweet urging Christians to abandon the temptation of using adjectives.

The unorthodox sermonizing received mixed reviews on Twitter, with some applauding the directive as long overdue, while others expressed confusion over why the Pontiff was bothering with such matters.

