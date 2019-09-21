 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Car rams into mosque in France, driver arrested with stab wound (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Car rams into mosque in France, driver arrested with stab wound (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 20:05 Edited time: 21 Sep, 2019 20:20
FILE PHOTO: The Colmar Central Mosque. ©  AFP / OLIVIER MORIN
A car has slammed into a mosque in the eastern French city of Colmar. The driver has been detained by police after receiving a stab wound. It remains unclear whether the ramming was an attack or a suicide attempt.

An automobile has crashed into the Grand Mosque of Colmar late on Saturday, damaging its gate and doorway. The vehicle failed to penetrate the building, getting stuck in the doorway, footage from the scene indicates.

The incident triggered a major police response and the area was cordoned off. The driver of the vehicle was apprehended and brought to a hospital with a stab wound to his neck, local media reported. It was not immediately clear if the wound was self-inflicted or if someone else attacked the driver.

Video footage, purporting to be from the scene and showing a bloodied and motionless driver getting arrested inside the mosque by two police officers, has emerged on social media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

