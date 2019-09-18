 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Attack on Saudi oil facilities an ‘act of war’ by Iran, Pompeo says after Riyadh blames Tehran

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 16:49 Edited time: 18 Sep, 2019 17:15
Attack on Saudi oil facilities an ‘act of war’ by Iran, Pompeo says after Riyadh blames Tehran
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stepping off his plane upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019 ©  Reuters / Mandel Ngan / Pool
The weekend attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities was an “act of war” against Saudi Arabia for which Iran was responsible, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced upon his arrival in Jeddah for a working visit.

Pompeo doubled down on US accusations that the attack was carried out by Iran, even though Saturday’s drone strike was claimed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been waging war since 2015.

The Khurais oil field and the Aramco refinery at Abqaiq were struck on Saturday, temporarily crippling Saudi oil production. The Houthis said this was a reprisal for ongoing Saudi air raids in Yemen.

The US, however, believes with “very high probability” that Iran actually carried out the attacks, using cruise missiles flying through Iraqi and Kuwaiti airspace, mainstream media outlets reported on Tuesday, quoting anonymous sources.

Iran has rejected the accusations. Hesameddin Ashena, adviser to President Hassan Rouhani, called the Saudi Defense Ministry’s press conference about the strike a “media disaster” for Riyadh.

“The press conference proved that Saudi Arabia knows nothing about where the missiles and drones were made or launched from, and failed to explain why the country’s defense system failed to intercept them,” Ashena tweeted.

