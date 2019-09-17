Fire & EXPLOSION reported at Pemex oil refinery in southern Mexico

An oil refinery in Mexico has caught fire, according to videos that have emerged on social media. An explosion at the same facility was also reported, but the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Parts of the Antonio Dovali Jaime refinery in Selina Cruz, Mexico could be seen emitting thick clouds of black smoke in video footage posted online. It is not clear what caused the incident, and so far no injuries have been reported.

CONATO DE INCENDIO EN LA REFINERIA DE SALINA CRUZ.



*Trabajadores de #PEMEX controlaron el incendio y continúan los trabajos de reparación en el tanque vertical. No se reportan heridos. pic.twitter.com/Pom9pk5ESz — Diario El Fortín (@diarioelfortin) September 17, 2019

Emergency responders have reportedly contained the fire in hopes of preventing another explosion; other workers at the refinery have been evacuated from the facility.

