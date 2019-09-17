 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fire & EXPLOSION reported at Pemex oil refinery in southern Mexico

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 19:26 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 19:40
FILE PHOTO ©Reuters/FW1F/Matthew Lewis
An oil refinery in Mexico has caught fire, according to videos that have emerged on social media. An explosion at the same facility was also reported, but the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Parts of the Antonio Dovali Jaime refinery in Selina Cruz, Mexico could be seen emitting thick clouds of black smoke in video footage posted online. It is not clear what caused the incident, and so far no injuries have been reported.

Emergency responders have reportedly contained the fire in hopes of preventing another explosion; other workers at the refinery have been evacuated from the facility.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

