 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Netanyahu says he will annex Jewish settlements in Hebron if re-elected

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 14:03
Get short URL
Netanyahu says he will annex Jewish settlements in Hebron if re-elected
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu © REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed make all illegal West Bank settlements in Hebron officially part of Israel if he is victorious in tomorrow’s election.

“I intend to extend sovereignty on all the settlements and the [settlement] blocs,” including “sites that have security importance or are important to Israel’s heritage,” Netanyahu told Army Radio on Monday.

The West Bank has been illegally occupied by Israel since 1967, following the Six-Day War. Hebron is the largest city in Palestine.

In a similarly provocative campaign pledge, the Israeli prime minister said he would annex the Jordan Valley, an area seen as crucial to the formation of any future Palestinian state.

Netanyahu faces a tough election on Tuesday, with polls showing him neck-and-neck with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

Also on rt.com Netanyahu’s West Bank annexation plan is vile attempt to win votes at expense of peace – Turkey

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies