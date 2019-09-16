Netanyahu says he will annex Jewish settlements in Hebron if re-elected

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed make all illegal West Bank settlements in Hebron officially part of Israel if he is victorious in tomorrow’s election.

“I intend to extend sovereignty on all the settlements and the [settlement] blocs,” including “sites that have security importance or are important to Israel’s heritage,” Netanyahu told Army Radio on Monday.

The West Bank has been illegally occupied by Israel since 1967, following the Six-Day War. Hebron is the largest city in Palestine.

In a similarly provocative campaign pledge, the Israeli prime minister said he would annex the Jordan Valley, an area seen as crucial to the formation of any future Palestinian state.

Netanyahu faces a tough election on Tuesday, with polls showing him neck-and-neck with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

