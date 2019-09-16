 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan to send its 1st astronaut to space by 2022, says country’s tech minister

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 12:21 Edited time: 16 Sep, 2019 12:59
File photo: The India-Pakistan border taken by the crew on the International Space Station (ISS) on August 21, 2011 © REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Pakistan’s technology minister has confirmed that the country will be sending its first astronaut to space within the next three years, with the assistance of China.

In an interview Sunday, Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the selection process will begin in 2020 as Pakistan and its partner China commence preparations to launch Pakistan’s first manned mission to space by 2022. 

An initial shortlist of 50 candidates will be prepared and whittled down to the lucky one. While the Pakistani Air Force has been tipped to play a key role in the selection process, the minister did not state the extent of its involvement nor did he mention a target launch date.

Pakistan launched two satellites last year on board Chinese Long March rockets from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert, so the two countries have some history of cooperation when it comes to space exploration.

Meanwhile, Chaudry has been trolling neighboring India over its failed moon landing in recent days. The Indian space program lost contact with its moon lander moments before it was due to touch down on the lunar surface.

