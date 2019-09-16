 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘German money kills Jews’: Far-right activist defaces EU office in Israel (VIDEO)

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 00:52
© Twitter / EGiaufretEU
Anti-migrant activists have defaced office of the EU’s delegation in Israel, dousing its lobby in red paint and scribbling offensive remarks. The incident drew ire of European officials, as well as domestic condemnation.

The attack on the EU’s mission occurred late on Sunday, when a group of activists vandalized its entrance. They’ve spray painted “EU get out” and “German money kills Jews” on its walls, glued some posters and doused the floor in red pain, supposedly meant to represent blood splatter.

The EU delegation condemned the attack, branding it “deplorable” and vowed to “continue to do our jobs.” A formal complaint to the Israeli authorities was filed and an investigation was launched, yet the whole incident appears to be not that much of a mystery, as the assailants well-documented the process and bragged about it online.

The attack was led by Sheffi Paz, an open lesbian and a prominent social activist, who switched from hardline left to hardline right views over her life and now leads the so-called South Tel Aviv Liberation Front. The group focuses on combating immigration, primarily from African countries. Paz has been arrested at least 14 times over her ‘activism.’

During the attack on the EU mission, Paz was seen shouting various slogans and urging the Europeans to “Stop subsidizing terrorists, stop financing illegal immigration and get out of Israel.” Shortly after the incident, the activist turned herself in to the Israeli police.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from the top brass EU diplomats. The German ambassador to Israel, Susan Wasum-Rainer said she deeply regretted the assault.

Austria’s ambassador to Israel, Martin Weiss, issued a little bit more light-hearted condemnation, stating that “In spite of all innovation, the pill against bigotry & stupidity hasn't been invented yet.”

The attack was condemned by Israeli officials as well, with the country’s Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, who branded it a “disgraceful vandalism” and insisted that Tel Aviv “is committed to maintaining the security of all diplomatic missions.”

To be fair, Paz’s stunt came quite in line – in its essence, not in the form – with the accusations against the EU, that have been repeatedly produced by the top Israeli officials. Back in June, for instance, Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan urged the EU to cease support to the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement (BDS), stating that such groups are mere “anti-Semites”  with links to “terror groups” disguised as human rights organizations.

