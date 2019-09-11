Stop putting US interests ahead of my personal worldview! Soros orders Trump in China-bashing op-ed

Donald Trump selfishly wants to improve the US economy, instead of shunning economic cooperation with China as part of a virtuous crusade for democracy, billionaire activist George Soros has complained in an op-ed article.

The US president should be applauded for waging economic warfare against China, but he must not use restrictions placed on Huawei as a bargaining chip to cut a trade deal with Beijing, the Hungarian-American businessman wrote in the opinion piece, published by The Wall Street Journal.

In it, the founder of the Open Society Foundations accuses Trump of seeking a trade deal with China as part of a cynical plot to “bolster the US stock market and economy to improve his chances at re-election” – because obviously Donald Trump would be the only American to benefit from a robust economy.

According to Soros, whose visionary worldview helped create the migrant crisis in Europe, Trump needn’t concern himself with petty trifles such as the “US economy” – he’s only the president of the United States, after all. Instead, he should volunteer his nation in an esoteric struggle to “open” Chinese society.

“My interest in defeating Xi Jinping’s China goes beyond US national interests,” Soros openly admits, and he cannot fathom why the same is not true of Trump.

Soros warned that, if Chinese firms such as Huawei are allowed to compete in the global market, Beijing will be able to expand its “systems of political control worldwide.” This would clearly be an undesirable outcome for Soros, since China would then be in direct competition with the Open Society Foundations.

So what’s the takeaway? Trump must be stopped before he does something completely crazy, like pursue policies that benefit the United States. The world must be “opened,” whatever that means, and Washington must do whatever George Soros says must be done in order for this magical opening to occur – even if it goes against the interests of the American people.

