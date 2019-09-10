 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Blast near US Embassy in Kabul marks early hours of 9/11 anniversary (PHOTOS)

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 21:19
©  Wikipedia
A large explosion went off in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, moments after midnight on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, footage from the scene shows.

A column of smoke was captured in photos early Wednesday morning, thought to be near the US Embassy in Kabul’s “exclusion zone.” The Afghan Defense Ministry said a rocket hit an “external wall” near its headquarters, but confirmed no casualties.

A US Embassy official has confirmed the blast to PBS, but had no further details. Some reports said ambulance sirens could be heard in the area around the embassy.

Following a string of bombings in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan over the last week, US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with the Taliban that had been ongoing for over a year, insisting the talks were “dead.”

The militant group responded harshly to the abrupt about-face, vowing to wage “jihad” against the United States and renew efforts to capture new territory in Afghanistan.

Also on rt.com Taliban threatens US with jihad, seizes more land in Afghanistan after failed peace talks

The peace negotiations – which were in their final stages, only requiring a final sign-off from both parties – were meant to smooth the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and ensure the Taliban did not use the country as a terrorist “safe haven.” However, the US-backed Afghan national government remained skeptical that the militant group would stick to the deal.

