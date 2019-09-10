Blast near US Embassy in Kabul marks early hours of 9/11 anniversary (PHOTOS)
A column of smoke was captured in photos early Wednesday morning, thought to be near the US Embassy in Kabul’s “exclusion zone.” The Afghan Defense Ministry said a rocket hit an “external wall” near its headquarters, but confirmed no casualties.
#Breaking: Just in - Huge explosion being reported in #Kabul, near the #US embassy building in the exclusion zone of #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/3WXRlIUqiF— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 10, 2019
A US Embassy official has confirmed the blast to PBS, but had no further details. Some reports said ambulance sirens could be heard in the area around the embassy.
UPDATE:— FJ (@Natsecjeff) September 10, 2019
Ambulance sirens in the vicinity of US embassy raise fears that there may be casualties. Waiting for further information. #Kabul#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/oB61UlLYP7
Following a string of bombings in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan over the last week, US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with the Taliban that had been ongoing for over a year, insisting the talks were “dead.”
The militant group responded harshly to the abrupt about-face, vowing to wage “jihad” against the United States and renew efforts to capture new territory in Afghanistan.Also on rt.com Taliban threatens US with jihad, seizes more land in Afghanistan after failed peace talks
The peace negotiations – which were in their final stages, only requiring a final sign-off from both parties – were meant to smooth the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and ensure the Taliban did not use the country as a terrorist “safe haven.” However, the US-backed Afghan national government remained skeptical that the militant group would stick to the deal.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!