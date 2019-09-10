 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Rocket sirens drive Netanyahu off stage during campaign rally (VIDEOS)

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 19:58
Get short URL
Rocket sirens drive Netanyahu off stage during campaign rally (VIDEOS)
©  Reuters / Amir Cohen
Booming sirens that warned of an incoming missile attack from Gaza forced Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to evacuate from stage during a campaign event, shortly after he vowed to annex the Jordan Valley should he get reelected.

The warning sounded during a pro-Netanyahu event in the town of Ashdod on Tuesday evening, prompting participants to flee the event, including the prime minister. Some rally-goers were filmed as they hastily left the venue.

Two rockets were fired toward the towns of Ashdod and Ashkelon from Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces said, adding that both were intercepted by the Iron Dome. The attack was also captured on film.

No injuries were reported in the attack, and Netanyahu re-took the stage to finish his speech moments after the sirens ceased.

The incident comes one week before Israel’s Knesset election, in which Netanyahu is threatened with being unseated. Earlier Tuesday, he promised to annex a large portion of the West Bank and negotiate the move with US President Donald Trump – that is if he comes on top in the Israeli vote. Critics have interpreted the vow as an election ploy to pull more right-wing voters from Netanyahu’s rivals.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies