Passengers left with fractures, cuts & serious injuries in TERRIFYING turbulence hit flight

Eight people were hospitalized for a range of issues including head wounds, fractures, and cervical injuries as a Eurowings flight was battered by turbulence as it prepared to land in Berlin’s Tegel Airport.

The Eurowings Airbus A319 was about 20 minutes away from the airport in the German capital when it was walloped by powerful air currents on Monday.

It was travelling from from Lamezia Terme, Italy, when the pilot spotted a thick cloud formation, reportedly switched on the ‘fasten seatbelts’ sign and warned passengers of incoming rough conditions.

“During the announcement there was indeed turbulence, which unfortunately injured passengers who had not yet fastened their seat belts,” a Eurowings spokesperson told the German Press Agency (DPA). The turbulence “never compromised the safety of the aircraft,” according to the spokesperson.

When the plane finally completed a bumpy landing, emergency services, including the fire brigade and ambulances, rushed to the scene.

A total of 13 people were injured with eight of those, including two crew members, requiring hospitalization. One female passenger was seriously injured but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The injured parties suffered from head wounds, finger fractures, deep cuts, and cervical injuries. The remaining passengers were taken to the terminal.

Eurowings said the aircraft will now be inspected thoroughly before being used again in regular flight operations.

