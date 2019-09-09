 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles - South Korean media

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 22:37 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 23:51
Get short URL
North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles - South Korean media
FILE PHOTO: A missile is seen launched during a military drill in North Korea, May 10, 2019 © KCNA/Reuters
Two unidentified projectiles were fired from North Korean Pyongan province toward the east, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The reported launch comes a day after Pyongyang said it was willing to rekindle the stalled nuclear talks with the US in late September.

Washington has been monitoring the situation, a US source told Yonhap, without giving any detail on the makeup or the range of the missiles. The Japanese military said that no missiles have reached Japan’s territory or its exclusive economic zone, adding that the reported launch did not result in any national security threat to the country.

Tuesday’s test, which has yet to be confirmed by either North Korean or South Korean military, would be the eighth time Pyongyang has conducted a missile launch since the “DMZ summit” between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June.

Also on rt.com N. Korea launches 2 more projectiles… Trump says Kim ‘likes testing missiles’

So far, North Korea has been firing short-range ballistic missiles. The tests have been repeatedly downplayed by Washington. After the seventh test in late August, Trump brushed off the concerns about Pyongyang’s ramping up its missile activity, saying that Kim just “likes testing missiles.”

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies