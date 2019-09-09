North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles - South Korean media

Two unidentified projectiles were fired from North Korean Pyongan province toward the east, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The reported launch comes a day after Pyongyang said it was willing to rekindle the stalled nuclear talks with the US in late September.

Washington has been monitoring the situation, a US source told Yonhap, without giving any detail on the makeup or the range of the missiles. The Japanese military said that no missiles have reached Japan’s territory or its exclusive economic zone, adding that the reported launch did not result in any national security threat to the country.

Tuesday’s test, which has yet to be confirmed by either North Korean or South Korean military, would be the eighth time Pyongyang has conducted a missile launch since the “DMZ summit” between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June.

So far, North Korea has been firing short-range ballistic missiles. The tests have been repeatedly downplayed by Washington. After the seventh test in late August, Trump brushed off the concerns about Pyongyang’s ramping up its missile activity, saying that Kim just “likes testing missiles.”

