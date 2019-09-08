 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Adrenaline junkies compete to break tightrope record between 2 Moscow skyscrapers (VIDEO)

Published time: 8 Sep, 2019 08:00 Edited time: 8 Sep, 2019 08:12
© Ruptly
Daredevils from around the world took part in a tightrope walking competition in Moscow on Saturday, bravely balancing on a 350-meter (1,148-foot) high rope suspended between two skyscrapers.

The extreme challenge took place between the OKO skyscraper and the Neva tower in the heart of Russia’s capital. Competitors from Canada, France, Germany, and Russia took part in the death-defying walk in a daring bid to break the world record. 

One man wearing a jacket covered in lights is seen exiting an elevator and positioning himself on the rope in the dark. He swings from the dizzying height with just one hand before climbing back onto the rope to start his 245-meter walk on what looks like a windy night.

Guinness World Records representatives will make an official announcement at the two-day event on Sunday about whether German tightrope walker Friedi Kuhne has managed to set a new world record.

