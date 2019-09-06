#BanNetflixIndia trends as social media users accuse streaming giant of defaming India
Ramesh N. Solanki, a Hindu activist and member of the Hindu nationalist Shiv Sena organization, lodged a complaint at a Mumbai police station alleging that Netflix has been “trying to paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally” this week. He urged the police to take legal action against the streaming service.
#BanNetFlixInindia— Chetan Rajhans © (@Rajc_) September 6, 2019
हम Netflix पर भारत में पाबंदी लाने की मांग करते है ! - @SanatanSanstha@HinduJagrutiOrg@SG_HJS@ppdsevak@HJS_KJ@AbhayVartak@kk_hjs@KS_HJS@sanatandeep_pic.twitter.com/7a2cFszt8d
Solanki claimed almost every series on Netflix intends to “defame the country on a global level,” and accused it of “deep rooted Hinduphobia.” Among the examples cited in the complaint was the Sacred Games series for allegedly showing Hindus are “responsible for all crimes happening in the world."
People on social media did not pull punches on Netflix either, launching a hashtag #BanNetflixInindia and calling for people to unsubscribe from it. Some accused Netflix of a “deliberate attempt” to “brainwash Hindus.”
This is deliberate attempt by #NetFlixIndia to brainwash Hindus of their Sanatan Dharma.— Nehali Shimpi (@NehaliShimpi) September 6, 2019
Sacred Games - Hindu are bad
Ghoul - Hindu are bad
Leila - Hindu are bad#BanNetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/DfXM4O9Gml
A poll by a Hindu group asked whether “a company which does not even respect Hindus and Bharatiyas, have any business being in our country?” and 74 percent of over 600 respondents said “no.”
Not everyone gave their backing to the ban however, using the hashtag to criticize the initiative.
We need to stop this stupid bannetflixindia movement cus its gonna ruin hundreds of childhoods😂— _nkognito_ (@Khyati11195917) September 6, 2019
These dumb people are literally having nothing to do .
Why on earth would you want to #bannetflixindia? No thanks!— Tash ♥ Eeps (@BadassNemesis) September 6, 2019
These are shows. GROW UP!
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!