Venezuela prosecutors probe opposition leader Juan Guaido for ‘high treason’

A criminal investigation has been launched into Venezeulan opposition leader Juan Guaido and several key advisers after the government led by President Nicolas Maduro accused them of acts of treason.

Venezuelan Prosecutor general Tarek Saab announced the move on Friday. Guaido and advisers Vanessa Neumann and Manuel Avendaño were allegedly involved negotiating away Venezuela’s “historical claim” to the territory of Esequibo, which is formally under the administration of Guyana.

On Thursday, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez offered evidence in the form of phone records, claiming they prove that Guaido was involved in negotiations to relinquish claims to the Esequibo region over which the two nations were at loggerheads for decades.

“The criminal organization headed by Juan Guaidó had initiated concrete actions to illegally appropriate Venezuela's assets, financial resources, Venezuelan gold, Venezuelan debt, to enrich themselves and to serve transnational interests,” Rodriguez said.

