 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Without a trace: Scientists bewildered as underwater lab disappears in the Baltic Sea

Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 13:09
Get short URL
Without a trace: Scientists bewildered as underwater lab disappears in the Baltic Sea
© Research Dive Center of the CAU
German authorities are investigating the mysterious and seemingly inexplicable disappearance of the €300,000 ($330,000) Boknis Eck underwater observatory from the Baltic Sea.

The sheer size and weight of the subsea station, which consisted of two racks, one weighing 250kg (550lbs) and the other 100kg, anchored at a depth of 22 meters (72 feet) has ruled out a massive storm, heavy currents or large sea creatures as the culprits behind the observatory’s disappearance. 

© Research Dive Center of the CAU

Both racks, located between the Danish and German borders, were “removed with great force from their position,” according to the GEOMAR statement.

On August 21 at roughly 8:15pm local time, transmissions from the station stopped dead. Divers dispatched to investigate discovered that the entire structure had simply vanished leaving only a shredded transmission cable behind. 

Also on rt.com Big Rev-eel: Scientists un-loch mystery of Scotland’s mythical creature Nessie

The Boknis Eck Observatory was located 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles) off shore in a restricted area that prohibited civilian or commercial traffic from entering. 

The station collected data about water temperature, nutrients, salt content, water speed, and concentrations of chlorophyll and methane to evaluate the health of the local ecosystem. Researchers have described the data the station collected as “downright priceless.” 

Scientists at GEOMAR who oversaw the station’s work have conducted their own search for the missing observatory but to no avail. They are now seeking the public's help in locating it. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies