Dozens injured after train smashes into truck & derails in Yokohama, Japan (VIDEOS)

Published time: 5 Sep, 2019 04:13 Edited time: 5 Sep, 2019 04:52
©  Kyodo via Reuters
A Keikyu Line train has derailed after colliding with a truck in Yokohama, Japan, injuring approximately 30 people and causing a fire.​

Some 30 people were injured when an express train traveling from Aoto Station to Misakiguchi hit a truck at a railroad crossing in Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama on Thursday morning at around 11:40am local time, according to the Yokohama fire department, which is on the scene with police.​

The accident happened on a track next to Kanagawa-Shinmachi Station on the Keikyu line, typically a busy road. 

Video of the aftermath shows smoke pouring from the wreckage, as the truck reportedly caught fire. Train service has been suspended between Keikyu Kawasaki and Kammiooka stations.

