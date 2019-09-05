Dozens injured after train smashes into truck & derails in Yokohama, Japan (VIDEOS)
Some 30 people were injured when an express train traveling from Aoto Station to Misakiguchi hit a truck at a railroad crossing in Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama on Thursday morning at around 11:40am local time, according to the Yokohama fire department, which is on the scene with police.
【速報】横浜市神奈川区の京急電鉄の電車とトラックの衝突事故、消防によると３０人がけが pic.twitter.com/tgpHSw0abx— TBS NEWS (@tbs_news) September 5, 2019
The accident happened on a track next to Kanagawa-Shinmachi Station on the Keikyu line, typically a busy road.
快速電車の一両目付近が横転し、脱線。トラックが炎上。横浜市の京急電鉄の快速電車とトラックの衝突事故。 pic.twitter.com/8bo49zH1Xm— TBS NEWS (@tbs_news) September 5, 2019
Video of the aftermath shows smoke pouring from the wreckage, as the truck reportedly caught fire. Train service has been suspended between Keikyu Kawasaki and Kammiooka stations.
京急線で大事故#京急線#事故#動画#ヤバいpic.twitter.com/CCmRbVNIuL— 1000mg (@1000mg) September 5, 2019
A Keikyu train derailed in Yokohama after hitting a truck - 30 people injured, reports say— Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) September 5, 2019
(Correcting earlier version that got the train line wrong) pic.twitter.com/qdKQGDVWgA
A Keikyu Line train hit a truck and derailed near Kanagawa-shimmachi Station in Yokohama shortly before noon. NHK reports 30 people are injured. https://t.co/hWgOeNnpGZ— Kat Bee (@katbeee) September 5, 2019
A train has collided with a truck at a railway crossing in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Authorities say at least 30 people may have been injured. https://t.co/oloYl4dCQipic.twitter.com/HJKHXBrrsd— NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) September 5, 2019
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!