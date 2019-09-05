Dozens injured after train smashes into truck & derails in Yokohama, Japan (VIDEOS)

A Keikyu Line train has derailed after colliding with a truck in Yokohama, Japan, injuring approximately 30 people and causing a fire.​

Some 30 people were injured when an express train traveling from Aoto Station to Misakiguchi hit a truck at a railroad crossing in Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama on Thursday morning at around 11:40am local time, according to the Yokohama fire department, which is on the scene with police.​

The accident happened on a track next to Kanagawa-Shinmachi Station on the Keikyu line, typically a busy road.

Video of the aftermath shows smoke pouring from the wreckage, as the truck reportedly caught fire. Train service has been suspended between Keikyu Kawasaki and Kammiooka stations.

A Keikyu train derailed in Yokohama after hitting a truck - 30 people injured, reports say



(Correcting earlier version that got the train line wrong) pic.twitter.com/qdKQGDVWgA — Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) September 5, 2019

A Keikyu Line train hit a truck and derailed near Kanagawa-shimmachi Station in Yokohama shortly before noon. NHK reports 30 people are injured. https://t.co/hWgOeNnpGZ — Kat Bee (@katbeee) September 5, 2019

A train has collided with a truck at a railway crossing in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Authorities say at least 30 people may have been injured. https://t.co/oloYl4dCQipic.twitter.com/HJKHXBrrsd — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) September 5, 2019

