Multiple casualties after massive blaze breaks out at oil refinery outside Mumbai, India (VIDEOS)
The fire broke out in a storm water drainage system around 7am local time on Tuesday morning at the facility. Fire and emergency management services are on the scene and have contained the fire, though local residents have been evacuated and the area cordoned off by police, according to local media.
This is @ONGC_ Uran @dpradhanbjp@Dev_Fadnavis@narendramodi the scale @CMD_ONGC leaves you’ll as hapless bystanders. @ndtv@CNNnews18@MirrorNow@news_navimumbaipic.twitter.com/6YeNVI35xB— Nandtara ☮️ (@nandtara) September 3, 2019
At least eight workers at the plant have been hospitalized with burn injuries, and up to five deaths have been reported so far. Oil processing at the plant has not been affected, though gas has been diverted to another plant at Hazira in Gujarat, 330km away. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
#BREAKING | Fire breaks out at ONGC's Gas Processing Plant at Uran in #Maharashtra killing two workers. pic.twitter.com/TSh6ZfPkr7— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 3, 2019
#BREAKING || ମହାରାଷ୍ଟ୍ର: ନଭୀ ମୁମ୍ବାଇ ଉରଣରେ ଥିବା ଓନଜିସି ଗ୍ୟାସ ପ୍ଲାଣ୍ଟରେ ଭୟଙ୍କର ଅଗ୍ନିକାଣ୍ଡ । ୩ ଜଣ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ସୂଚନା । ଆଖ ପାଖ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ଖାଲି କରାଗଲା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ । ନିଆଁକୁ ଆୟତ୍ତ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହୀନିର ପ୍ରୟାସ ଜାରି ।#NaviMumbaiFirepic.twitter.com/0C40hZg6Vf— ZEE Odisha (@ZeeOdisha) September 3, 2019
नवी मुंबई के ओएनजीसी प्लांट में भीषण आग लग गई है। हादसे में 3 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं जबकि कई लोगों के अंदर फंसे होने की आशंका है। (विडियोः TOI नवी मुंबई)https://t.co/Zn4lWf5MEY#Maharashtra#ONGCpic.twitter.com/p3HMRMi2W7— NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) September 3, 2019
