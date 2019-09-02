 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran vows 'stronger steps' away from nuclear deal commitments if Europe fails to preserve pact

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 10:13
FILE PHOTO Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Iran's nuclear technology organisation Ali Akbar Salehi (L) during the "nuclear technology day" © AFP / HO / Iranian Presidency
Tehran has said it will move further away from conditions set under the imperiled 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal if European signatories do not take immediate action to save the agreement.

Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that Iran is “prepared to reduce its commitments if European parties do not show enough determination” in salvaging the deal. He said that Tehran was preparing a “stronger step” than previous retaliatory measures, in order to “create balance between Iran's rights and commitments to the JCPOA," referring to the accord’s official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Tehran has signaled that it is hopeful that Europe will continue to honor the deal, even after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the accord and reimposed sanctions last year.

A government spokesman said on Monday that talks between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron had resulted in the two nations becoming “closer” on many issues surrounding the deal.

