Georgian government steps down as PM Bakhtadze announces resignation

Mamuka Bakhtadze has resigned as Georgian prime minister, meaning that the former Soviet republic will have to appoint a new head of government and cabinet ministers amid a lingering political crisis.

Bakhtadze, who was appointed prime minister last June, announced his resignation on social media, saying that the purpose of his nomination was to boost the “strategic development” of his country.

“I have therefore decided to resign because I believe that I have fulfilled my mission at this stage,” he explained.

Wishing his successors well, the outgoing prime minister said that Georgia “needs complete consolidation” in the wake of the 2020 parliamentary elections.

