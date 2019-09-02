 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Georgian government steps down as PM Bakhtadze announces resignation

Published time: 2 Sep, 2019 08:49 Edited time: 2 Sep, 2019 08:54
Mamuka Bakhtadze resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia © NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP
Mamuka Bakhtadze has resigned as Georgian prime minister, meaning that the former Soviet republic will have to appoint a new head of government and cabinet ministers amid a lingering political crisis.

Bakhtadze, who was appointed prime minister last June, announced his resignation on social media, saying that the purpose of his nomination was to boost the “strategic development” of his country.

“I have therefore decided to resign because I believe that I have fulfilled my mission at this stage,” he explained.

Wishing his successors well, the outgoing prime minister said that Georgia “needs complete consolidation” in the wake of the 2020 parliamentary elections.

