WATCH massive Madrid hail storm flood city streets and wash away CARS

Madrid is under a torrential downpour of rain and hail as floods sweep over the city’s streets, washing away cars and anything else in their path. The storms were captured in incredible footage.

The immense storm passed over Madrid on Monday afternoon, with footage emerging from the city’s Arganda district detailing its destructive power. Cars, trash cans and benches, among other debris, could be seen swept up in the flash floods.



La tormenta se ve en el eco del radar que mostrado antes de este tweet ... la fuerte tromba caída en el sureste de #Madrid nos deja las primeras imágenes captadas en las calles de #Arganda@PadelKass donde el cielo se ha desplomado en pocos minutos ... wow! #lluvia#Tormentapic.twitter.com/ELI1LFB4sq — Mario Picazo (@picazomario) August 26, 2019

Un très violent #orage a concerné la localité de #Arganda (#Espagne), dans la proche banlieue de Madrid ce soir. Les dégâts semblent considérables avec de véritables torrents en pleine rue ! >> https://t.co/UKHXyX0I52pic.twitter.com/Eq4vXYnMBK — Météo Villes (@Meteovilles) August 26, 2019

Other videos showed the extent of the flooding more clearly, with a veritable river surging through the city.

The floods left several inches of standing water in some locations, undoubtedly causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Flash flooding under a major severe hailstorm in Madrid, Spain this evening, August 26th! Report: @mariodrigz@severeweatherEU

pic.twitter.com/0EMcu395ji — waddey (ވައްޑެ) 🎈 (@WaddeyAli) August 26, 2019

It is still unclear whether there have been any injuries in the floods.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW