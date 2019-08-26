 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH massive Madrid hail storm flood city streets and wash away CARS

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 20:12
Madrid is under a torrential downpour of rain and hail as floods sweep over the city’s streets, washing away cars and anything else in their path. The storms were captured in incredible footage.

The immense storm passed over Madrid on Monday afternoon, with footage emerging from the city’s Arganda district detailing its destructive power.  Cars, trash cans and benches, among other debris, could be seen swept up in the flash floods. 

Other videos showed the extent of the flooding more clearly, with a veritable river surging through the city.

The floods left several inches of standing water in some locations, undoubtedly causing thousands of dollars in damage.

It is still unclear whether there have been any injuries in the floods.

