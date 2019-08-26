No cheap way out: Brussels says Britain must pay EU bill in full in case of no-deal Brexit
All commitments taken by EU member states “should be honored,” European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said on Monday, adding that this is “especially true” in a no-deal scenario where the UK agreed to specific terms during EU membership.
She said that the EU wanted to avoid a threat of “judicial action,” and believed that “settling accounts is essential to starting of a new relationship on the right foot, based on mutual trust."Also on rt.com UK won’t have to pay £39 billion divorce bill in no-deal Brexit – Johnson
Her remarks come a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK would not have to pay the £39 billion ($47.7 billion) fee promised by the former government under Theresa May in the case of a ‘hard’ Brexit.
The UK is planning to only pay somewhere between £7-9 billion ($8.6-$11.05 billion) if they leave the EU on October 31 without a deal, according to reports.Johnson said that money saved would go towards “supporting our farmers… and indeed for investment in all sorts of areas."
Johnson has side-stepped questions about whether he formally told European Council President Donald Tusk about his decision during a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. Brussels says it yet to be notified about London’s new position.
