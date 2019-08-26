Israel strikes Lebanon after punishing Hamas for rocket fire from Gaza – reports
“Three Israeli air strikes targeted the Lebanese-Syria border east of Zahle... explosions were heard in several parts of the Bekaa valley,” An-Nahar news channel said as unverified footage of the strike apparently targeting the PFLP office spread across social media.
المضادات الأرضية تعترض الغارات الإسرائيلية على موقع #الجبهة_الشعبية في قوسايا في #البقاع الأوسط.#ملحقpic.twitter.com/bACe9AILkR— Mulhak (@Mulhak) August 25, 2019
The alleged raid on the Lebanon-Syria border area follows a confirmed Israeli attack against Hamas targets in Gaza Strip that targeted a military compound and the militant group battalion commander’s office. Earlier, Tel Aviv accused the organization of firing three rockets into Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
سماع أصوات الضربات الإسرائيلية في منطقة البقاع.#ملحقpic.twitter.com/2y98zFIoKR— Mulhak (@Mulhak) August 25, 2019
While it remains unclear if the two latest raids are linked, the Monday morning Beqaa Valley incident follows a ross border intrusion of alleged Israeli drones into Beirut the night before.Also on rt.com Nasrallah warns Hezbollah will down Israeli drones in Lebanon's airspace
