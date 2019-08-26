Israel strikes Lebanon after punishing Hamas for rocket fire from Gaza – reports

Israeli air strikes targeted the headquarters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, local media report. Earlier the IDF struck several targets in Gaza, in retaliation to rocket fire.

“Three Israeli air strikes targeted the Lebanese-Syria border east of Zahle... explosions were heard in several parts of the Bekaa valley,” An-Nahar news channel said as unverified footage of the strike apparently targeting the PFLP office spread across social media.

The alleged raid on the Lebanon-Syria border area follows a confirmed Israeli attack against Hamas targets in Gaza Strip that targeted a military compound and the militant group battalion commander’s office. Earlier, Tel Aviv accused the organization of firing three rockets into Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

While it remains unclear if the two latest raids are linked, the Monday morning Beqaa Valley incident follows a ross border intrusion of alleged Israeli drones into Beirut the night before.

