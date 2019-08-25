 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Leaving the cheap way: BoJo to tell Tusk that UK won’t pay £39bn under no-deal Brexit

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 06:27
Get short URL
Leaving the cheap way: BoJo to tell Tusk that UK won’t pay £39bn under no-deal Brexit
A pro-Brexit demonstator is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, July 17, 2019. © REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
The UK will pay only a fraction of the £39 billion ($47.7 billion) demanded by Brussels in a no-deal Brexit scenario, according to reports. Boris Johnson is expected to break the news to EU boss Donald Tusk in an upcoming meeting.

Former prime minister Theresa May agreed to fork out £39 billion ($47.7 billion) in case of a hard Brexit, but the new occupant of 10 Downing Street has other ideas. According to British media, Johnson’s government has slashed the total of its divorce bill with Brussels, and will not dole out more than £9 billion ($11 billion).

London believes that a no-deal Brexit will cost significantly less than previously estimated because there won’t be fees associated with any transition period, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson won’t like going down in history as ‘Mr. No-Deal,’ EU’s Tusk scoffs

BoJo is expected to inform the European Council president of the decision during a meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France on Sunday.

The move will likely enrage the EU’s leadership, which has been highly critical of Johnson’s vow to withdraw Britain from the bloc by October 31 – with or without a deal.

On Saturday, Tusk warned that he would not cooperate if Johnson pursues a hard Brexit, cautioning the UK prime minister against going down in history as “Mr No-Deal.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies