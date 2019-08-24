 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Modi & Bollywood mourn death of former Indian Foreign Minister Arun Jaitley

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 12:13
FILE PHOTO Former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley © Amit Dave / Reuters
Tributes are pouring in for India’s former Foreign Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, as politicians, celebrities, and Bollywood stars mourn the loss of the popular minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the eulogies, tweeting about the “unbreakable bond” his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party had with his “valued friend” and “political giant” Jaitley, who he said was “full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma.” He also praised his “impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.”

Bollywood stars also joined millions of Indians in taking to social media to share their condolences. Actress Gul Panag said she was saddened to hear about the “loss to the country,” writing that she had always admired his eloquence. Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he was “deeply saddened” by the news, while Anil Kapoor reminisced about meeting Jaitley 20 years ago. Darun Dhawan thanked him for everything and said he would be missed.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar also shared photographs of herself with the “dynamic leader,” who she said was a “thorough gentleman.” 

Jaitley, who was 66, served in Modi’s government until 2019 but didn’t run in the May elections due to poor health. He had a kidney transplant in 2018 and had a triple heart bypass surgery when he was 52.

