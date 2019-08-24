Modi & Bollywood mourn death of former Indian Foreign Minister Arun Jaitley

Tributes are pouring in for India’s former Foreign Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, as politicians, celebrities, and Bollywood stars mourn the loss of the popular minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the eulogies, tweeting about the “unbreakable bond” his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party had with his “valued friend” and “political giant” Jaitley, who he said was “full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma.” He also praised his “impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.”

Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Bollywood stars also joined millions of Indians in taking to social media to share their condolences. Actress Gul Panag said she was saddened to hear about the “loss to the country,” writing that she had always admired his eloquence. Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he was “deeply saddened” by the news, while Anil Kapoor reminisced about meeting Jaitley 20 years ago. Darun Dhawan thanked him for everything and said he would be missed.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019 Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019 #ripArunJaitley thank u for everything u will be missed sir. Condolences to the family — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 24, 2019

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar also shared photographs of herself with the “dynamic leader,” who she said was a “thorough gentleman.”

Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Arun Jaitley ji.

A dynamic leader, a thorough gentleman and our former Finance Minister. Very kindly, he had come over to meet me and we spoke for a long time. Will cherish those memories. Heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/DIhrkgnKms — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 24, 2019

Jaitley, who was 66, served in Modi’s government until 2019 but didn’t run in the May elections due to poor health. He had a kidney transplant in 2018 and had a triple heart bypass surgery when he was 52.

