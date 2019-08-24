 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
A year of vapid ‘feel-good’ journalism: Redacted Tonight reviews most mind-numbing stories

Published time: 24 Aug, 2019 11:52
© AFP / Dominick Reuter
From content paid for by Big Oil to “feel-good” stories about charity-dependent disabled children, America’s media have been hitting it out of the park so far in 2019. RT’s Redacted Tonight took a walk down Bad-Memories Lane.

Host Lee Camp compiled a rage-inducing collection of this year’s most infuriating stories – ranging from a dubious poll tax in Florida which has prevented millions of low income ex-convicts from voting, to parents being threatened with having their children seized by the government if they fail to pay for school lunches.

The common theme that connects all of these stroke-inducing tales? Whether the story touches on the dangers posed by climate change or on the shocking deficiencies in the US healthcare system, the media is always looking for a way to gloss over inconvenient truths.

Watch the full episode.

