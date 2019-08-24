A year of vapid ‘feel-good’ journalism: Redacted Tonight reviews most mind-numbing stories

From content paid for by Big Oil to “feel-good” stories about charity-dependent disabled children, America’s media have been hitting it out of the park so far in 2019. RT’s Redacted Tonight took a walk down Bad-Memories Lane.

Host Lee Camp compiled a rage-inducing collection of this year’s most infuriating stories – ranging from a dubious poll tax in Florida which has prevented millions of low income ex-convicts from voting, to parents being threatened with having their children seized by the government if they fail to pay for school lunches.

The common theme that connects all of these stroke-inducing tales? Whether the story touches on the dangers posed by climate change or on the shocking deficiencies in the US healthcare system, the media is always looking for a way to gloss over inconvenient truths.

Watch the full episode.

