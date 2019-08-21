Israel strikes ‘military targets’ in Gaza in response to rocket fire

The IDF has struck multiple targets in the Gaza Strip after at least one rocket coming from the enclave landed in an open field in southern Israel.

Israeli warplanes launched several raids on Gaza City and its surroundings shortly after midnight on Thursday, Wafa reports. At least one house destroyed in the raid but no casualties have been reported

thus far.

The IDF confirmed the strikes, noting that a number of “military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip” were hit.

In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza to #Israel, we just struck a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2019

Hours earlier, Gazan militants fired a rocket into southern Israel, the fifth in the past week. While rocket sirens sounded in Nahal Oz in the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, no damage or injuries were reported from the strike that landed in an open area.

Tel Aviv has repeatedly initiated retaliatory strikes against Hamas, blaming the organization in charge of the Strip for everything that unfolds there.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!