Brazil bus hijacker shot dead by police sniper, hostages released

Published time: 20 Aug, 2019 12:28 Edited time: 20 Aug, 2019 12:50
A federal police officer blocks the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, where armed police surrounded a hijacked passenger bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 20, 2019, © REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes
A man who hijacked a bus on a bridge in Brazil has been shot dead by police after holding the passengers hostage for hours.

The attacker seized the vehicle as it crossed the the Rio-Niteroi bridge with 37 on board at around 6.30am local time Tuesday, stopping it mid-way and prompting all lanes to be shut down by local authorities.

Police began negotiating with the hijacker and he had released several of the hostages before reportedly attempting to disembark from the vehicle while holding a gun to the head of a captive. Military police said that a sniper “neutralized” the suspect and “all the hostages were released unharmed.”

A spokesperson for the military police told local media that the man was carrying a toy gun. He had earlier threatened to set the bus alight and claimed to have been a former military police officer, but this was disputed by police.

The incident is being investigated by the Niteroi Homicide unit.

