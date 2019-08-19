10yo Indian boy summits Russia’s Mt. Elbrus en route to climbing 7 of world’s highest peaks (PHOTOS)

A 10-year-old Indian boy is stealing headlines across the globe as the youngest member of a mountaineering club aiming to conquer the seven highest peaks on each of the seven continents of the world.

Sai Sudhir Kawade, 10, from the Indian city of Pune, added Europe’s highest mountain, the dormant volcano Mount Elbrus in the Caucasus Mountains to his list of conquests.

The foreboding peak in Southern Russia is 832 meters (2,729 feet) higher than France’s Mont Blanc. Climbers can expect to be lashed with biting winds of over 50 mph with wind chills reaching as low -37C.

The prize-winning young karate practitioner also has ambitions to eventually join the Indian army but not before he’s done seeing all the world has to offer from the highest vantage points he can possibly find.

Having scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in January, after completing the Stok Kangri trek in the Himalayas in September 2018, Kawade’s next adventure will take him to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko in Australia in November.

“I am extremely proud of my son’s achievements. [He] is passionate about being out in the field… [and] is very keen about mountaineering,” Kawade’s father, Sudhir Kawade, said.

The group of thirteen mountaineers from Pune-based Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) scaled the summit of Mount Elbrus at 9.30am local time on August 15.

Meanwhile, Sara Sofea, a 16-year-old Malaysian girl was part of a similar expedition and reportedly became the youngest girl in Southeast Asia to conquer Mount Elbrus, overcoming a bout of acute mountain sickness and the lack of oxygen at 5,000 meters.

