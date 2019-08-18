Iranian tanker leaves Gibraltar despite US demands to seize it

The Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, freshly released by Gibraltar and renamed Adrian Darya 1, has reportedly set sail, maritime tracking data shows. It comes after a last-minute US request demanding its seizure was rejected.

The tanker left the Gibraltar port about midnight local time, the shipping data showed.

Excited ship spotters took to Twitter to report that marine traffic monitoring sites showed the vessel moving towards open seas. However, its speed soon came to a near-halt, prompting discussions as to whether it was a technical problem or a false start.

If the Grace 1 tanker (now renamed Adrian Darya 1) is underway from Gibraltar it’s moving very very slowly.



The Iranian-flagged vessel appeared to start moving at 1.3 knots per hour, now doing only 0.8kn. Technical issue or false start? #OOTTpic.twitter.com/EWEU5Ux3oS — David Sheppard (@OilSheppard) August 18, 2019

....and there she goes! After 46 days in Gibraltar Waters sparking an international incident with Iran, the Adrian Darya, formerly the Grace 1, is leaving... pic.twitter.com/IdxWFgVBwm — GBC News (@GBCNewsroom) August 18, 2019

There have been reports that the tanker might have turned off its tracking devices and thereby is no longer visible on online maritime tracking services.

The tanker with some 2.1 million barrels of oil on board was seized by the UK outside Gibraltar early July. Washington accused the then Panama-flagged ship of transporting the crude to Syria in violation of the US sanctions.

Last week, despite the US authorities’ vocal objections, Gibraltar decided to release the vessel, claiming that it had received assurances that it was not bound for Syria. Teheran, however, subsequently, denied that it had provided any such guarantees.

On Friday, in a last-ditch attempt to keep the tanker in custody, Washington issued a warrant, seeking the tanker’s arrest, all of its oil and what is said was nearly $1 million in an unnamed US bank, while accusing it of supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by illegally using the US banking system to finance the shipment.

The British overseas territory pushed back against the demand on Sunday, telling Washington that it was not going implement the US sanctions on Iran, which are much broader than those imposed by the EU.

