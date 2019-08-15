India rejects Pakistan army’s claim of 5 Indian soldiers dead in border clashes in Kashmir

India has denied Pakistan's claims that five Indian soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, amid growing tensions over the disputed territory.

Islamabad also said that three Pakistani soldiers had been killed after a cross-border exchange of fire. Later on Thursday, Indian news agency ANI reported that India denied any casualties among its military.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reportedly summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the LoC.

