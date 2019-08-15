 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India rejects Pakistan army’s claim of 5 Indian soldiers dead in border clashes in Kashmir

Published time: 15 Aug, 2019 14:17 Edited time: 15 Aug, 2019 14:36
Pakistani Rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during parade on the Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day, at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore, Pakistan August 14, 2019. © REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
India has denied Pakistan's claims that five Indian soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, amid growing tensions over the disputed territory.

Islamabad also said that three Pakistani soldiers had been killed after a cross-border exchange of fire. Later on Thursday, Indian news agency ANI reported that India denied any casualties among its military.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reportedly summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations along the LoC.

