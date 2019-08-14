 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japanese Air Force One, which flew emperor and 14 PMs, up for sale for $28mn (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 14 Aug, 2019 14:05 Edited time: 14 Aug, 2019 14:17
© Japan Ministry of Defense
Anyone with $28 million burning a hole in their pocket can now own a piece of history, as the ‘Japanese Air Force One’ which flew the emperor and 14 prime ministers on state visits is now up for sale.

The former Japanese government aircraft, a Boeing 747-400, entered service in 1991, and has logged 16,332 hours of flight time and made 13,569 landings since then.

It flew a total of 318 times in the past 27 years, making stops at 269 locations in 100 countries and yet is still classed as “one of the lowest-time Boeing 747-400's in the world” by CSDS Aircraft Sales & Leasing of Los Angeles, the company who posted the for sale listing.

The aircraft has seats for 85 people, compared with the commercial version which can seat over 400, and includes a bedroom, shower, office and lounge area. The old interiors will be donated to museums, so expect an all-new interior along with a fresh coat of paint before delivery.

A new stateroom and VIP suite are also being installed.

Ben Sirimanne, president of CSDS, shared some unique views of this historic aircraft on his Twitter feed.

At present, the aircraft is being stored at Pinal Airpark in Arizona, a boneyard for commercial aircraft. 

Boasting four high-bypass GE Aviation CF6 turbofan engines, the ‘Japanese Air Force One’ has a range of roughly 7,500nm (13,890km) – more than enough for a weekend getaway break.

