Japanese Air Force One, which flew emperor and 14 PMs, up for sale for $28mn (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Anyone with $28 million burning a hole in their pocket can now own a piece of history, as the ‘Japanese Air Force One’ which flew the emperor and 14 prime ministers on state visits is now up for sale.

The former Japanese government aircraft, a Boeing 747-400, entered service in 1991, and has logged 16,332 hours of flight time and made 13,569 landings since then.

It flew a total of 318 times in the past 27 years, making stops at 269 locations in 100 countries and yet is still classed as “one of the lowest-time Boeing 747-400's in the world” by CSDS Aircraft Sales & Leasing of Los Angeles, the company who posted the for sale listing.

Ex JASDF 747-400, 20-1101, now N7474C interior. pic.twitter.com/E8NIAVbb8u — Airplane Ben (@BenAirplane) August 1, 2019

The aircraft has seats for 85 people, compared with the commercial version which can seat over 400, and includes a bedroom, shower, office and lounge area. The old interiors will be donated to museums, so expect an all-new interior along with a fresh coat of paint before delivery.

A new stateroom and VIP suite are also being installed.

Ben Sirimanne, president of CSDS, shared some unique views of this historic aircraft on his Twitter feed.

Ex JASDF 747-400 VIP, 24730, N7474C, as reported before, it will be installed with a new bedroom, shower, lounge and an office. 85 VIP seats. Aircraft details are below. This will be one of the lowest time, most spectacular 747-400 VIP's in the world.https://t.co/c1LWxjituypic.twitter.com/VBp4oHzjTY — Airplane Ben (@BenAirplane) August 12, 2019

Ex JASDF 747-400, 20-1101, now N7474C. Sitting in Prime Ministers office onboard. pic.twitter.com/KZDhs2buEz — Airplane Ben (@BenAirplane) August 1, 2019

Cockpit of Ex JASDF 747-400, 20-1101, MSN 24730, N7474C. pic.twitter.com/NZvLhZ6Woc — Airplane Ben (@BenAirplane) August 2, 2019

At present, the aircraft is being stored at Pinal Airpark in Arizona, a boneyard for commercial aircraft.

Boasting four high-bypass GE Aviation CF6 turbofan engines, the ‘Japanese Air Force One’ has a range of roughly 7,500nm (13,890km) – more than enough for a weekend getaway break.

