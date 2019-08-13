'1st ever': Italian astronaut will DJ for Ibiza ravers from SPACE

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 13 Aug, 2019 08:51 Edited time: 13 Aug, 2019 09:15
A DJ set from space will be broadcast to thousands of Ibiza ravers from the International Space Station (ISS), with Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano spinning the decks in a truly out of this world performance.

Parmitano will make his debut as the first space DJ from the ISS’s Columbus module where he will use music “as a way of connecting across cultures,” the European Space Agency (ESA) said.

The astronaut will “speak to music lovers in Ibiza” when his set is transmitted to the World Dome Club Dome cruise filled with thousands of ravers when it is docked at the party island on Tuesday. 

Before leaving Earth for the ISS on July 20, Parmitano got some DJ lessons from Le Shuuk, who knows a thing or two about performing in strange conditions after he played a set in zero gravity last year. A DJ booth has been set up in the Columbus module training area, ready for the out of this world set. 

