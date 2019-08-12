Fortnite streamer ‘disgusted’ as his Twitch channel used to promote RUSSIAN PORN

Livestream legend Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, world famous for his Fortnite streams on Twitch, claims that the Amazon-owned company was using his former channel to promote porn streams after he left the service.

Since August 1, Blevins’ old Twitch channel did not display any of his archived videos but instead displayed a 404 error page and recommendations for other Fortnite-related content, chief among which was a Russian-language pornography stream. Fellow streamer Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem shared a thumbnail of the offending thumbnail (NSFW) on Twitter.

Blevins posted a video to Twitter in which he alleged bizarre mistreatment and “little jabs” by the management at Twitch in the final days of his tenure there.

Blevins made the shock announcement on August 1 that he was leaving Amazon-owned Twitch for Microsoft’s rival service Mixer, in a huge blow to Twitch, given his global brand recognition even outside of gamer circles in addition to his some 14.5 million followers.

The porn video was the top recommendation viewers saw when they visited his now-dormant page on his eight-year-old URL which was a regular haunt for his millions of fans worldwide. His former home was also being used to promote other streamers and channels that would be considered his rivals.

“I have no say in any of this stuff,” he said.

Ninja maintains that other streamers who have left Twitch have not had their archived content taken down. He also claims that Twitch gave him a unique 404 page that is different from the normal one when a user misspells a URL or searches a non-existent streamer's name.

Following the extensive backlash online (Ninja’s video making the allegations received some 4.8 million views) Twitch reverted his channel back to the traditional archived format.

Twitch has now reverted my channel back to how an offline page should look. Thank you. — Ninja (@Ninja) August 11, 2019

Many still called for a formal apology, or even a full-on lawsuit by parents of children who may have inadvertently been exposed to the pornographic content.

