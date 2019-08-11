 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I'm patriotic’: Indian actress Chopra dismisses claim she ‘encouraged nuclear war against Pakistan’

Published time: 11 Aug, 2019 17:16 Edited time: 11 Aug, 2019 17:18
© Global Look Press
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra coolly rubbished accusations that she is “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan,” by saying that, while she’s not fond of war, she is “patriotic.”

Chopra, a United Nations Goodwill ambassador, was forced to address the accusation after it was made by an irate audience member during a Q&A at Beautycon in Los Angeles, California.

Video footage posted online showed a Pakistani woman publicly calling the award-winning actress out for “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan.” After letting the audience member “vent,” Chopra responded by saying she has “many, many friends from Pakistan,” and “war is not something I'm really fond of, but I am patriotic.”

“So I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me,” she said. “But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now ... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love, don’t embarrass yourself,” she added.

The accusation was presumably in reaction to a controversial February 26 tweet by the actress, in which she congratulated the Indian Army after fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed jihadist group’s camp in Pakistan. “Jai Hind (Long live India) #IndianArmedForces,” she wrote.

The Beautycon face-off comes amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear neighbors over the long-contested Kashmir region.

