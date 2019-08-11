 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Norway mosque shooting probed as 'attempted act of terror' - police

Published time: 11 Aug, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 11 Aug, 2019 10:54
Get short URL
Norway mosque shooting probed as 'attempted act of terror' - police
A man operates a police robot near the site after a shooting in al-Noor mosque in Oslo. ©NTB Scanpix/Terje Pedersen via REUTERS
Norwegian police is investigating Saturday’s shooting at an Oslo mosque as an act of terrorism, assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference on Sunday.

The gun attack at the al-Noor Islamic Centre left one worshiper injured. The perpetrator, who was described as a young white male, has been apprehended by the police.

Also on rt.com Shooting at Oslo mosque, 1 shot & 1 arrested – Norway police

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies