Norway mosque shooting probed as 'attempted act of terror' - police

Follow RT on

Norwegian police is investigating Saturday’s shooting at an Oslo mosque as an act of terrorism, assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference on Sunday.

The gun attack at the al-Noor Islamic Centre left one worshiper injured. The perpetrator, who was described as a young white male, has been apprehended by the police. Also on rt.com Shooting at Oslo mosque, 1 shot & 1 arrested – Norway police