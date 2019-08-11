Indian elephants washed away by surging rivers as floods wreak havoc in Kerala (VIDEO)

Even some of the most powerful animals on the planet are falling victim to relentless flooding in southwest India, where elephants were washed away by rushing rivers in the state of Kerala.

Torrential rains have caused widespread destruction in Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra, leaving more than 100 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. In Kerala alone, the death toll currently stands at 68 after a series of massive landslides were triggered by the deluge.

The Kuntipuzha river, which flows through Silent Valley National Park, is one of several waterways that have burst their banks. As it raged through the park it swept away everything that stood in its path, including elephants.

Two or three elephants washed away in surging waters of #Kutipuzha, flowing through #SilentValleyNationalPark in Kerala. #KeralaFloods2019pic.twitter.com/eFHcdU0krg — NB Nair (@nbnair) August 11, 2019

Video shared on Twitter shows two or three of the majestic animals failing to fight against the rushing waters and being swept downstream.

Monsoon rains, which fall from June to September, are a vital lifeline for Indian agriculture as they deliver 70 percent of the country’s rainfall. However, they also leave a trail of death and destruction in their wake every year. Last year, Kerala experienced its worst flooding in 100 years, affecting over five million people and claiming more than 200 lives.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!