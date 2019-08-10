‘Bring migrants to Hollywood’: Salvini mocks Richard Gere for wading into Mediterranean crisis

In a stinging rebuke, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has mockingly suggested that Richard Gere should house migrants in his Hollywood villas after the actor involved himself in the Mediterranean migrant crisis.

The Pretty Woman star felt the wrath of the Italian interior minister after visiting the ‘Open Arms’ ship, which has been stranded in the Mediterranean since it collected over 120 migrants from rafts eight days ago.

The 69-year-old urged the Italian government to “stop demonizing people” and compared the situation to the policy approach taken by US President Donald Trump regarding migrants traveling to the US from Central America.

When the matter was brought to Salvini’s attention by a reporter, he offered an incredulous reply. “I am lost! I hope he gets a tan, that he feels good, but I don’t think he misses anything, so, have a good trip,” he said.

Visto che i suoi amici della ONG hanno 180 immigrati a bordo, sono sicuro che il generoso milionario li ospiterà tutti nelle sue ville. Sbaglio??? pic.twitter.com/mB3SIfSK7D — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) August 10, 2019

Seemingly intrigued by Gere’s unexpected involvement, the Lega Nord leader subsequently issued a statement offering a tongue-in-cheek solution to the ‘Open Arms’ standoff.

“Given this generous millionaire is voicing concern for the fate of the ‘Open Arms’ migrants, we thank him. He can take them back to Hollywood, on his private plane, all the people aboard and support them in his villas. Thank you, Richard!” Salvini said.

Gere has yet to confirm whether he will take up the suggestion.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!