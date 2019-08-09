 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
German precision: WATCH controlled DEMOLITION of Mülheim-Kärlich nuclear plant tower

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 13:54 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 13:55
The Mülheim-Kärlich nuclear power plant, FILE PHOTO. © Global Look Press
An explosive-free controlled demolition of the cooling tower at the Mülheim-Kärlich nuclear power plant in Germany was successfully carried out Tuesday.

Built between 1975 to 1986 and situated on the river Rhine, the plant’s 80-metre (262-foot) high cooling tower, which had been a local landmark for decades, disappeared into dust in a matter of seconds.

Several slits were cut in the concrete shell on Monday to ensure a total but controlled inward collapse.  

Then, one-by-one, roughly half of the tower’s internal supports were slowly removed using remote-controlled excavators before the final controlled demolition was carried out at approximately 2:25 pm local time. 

The plant that was shut down in September 1988 but the full decommissioning and demolition process proved rather lengthy in the end.

