Former Kyrgyz president Atambayev detained after special forces storm his mansion for third time

Almazbek Atambayev has given himself up to security forces, who stormed his residence three times over two days, stirring up bloody clashes with numerous supporters of the former President, resulting in one fatality.

Atambayev was apprehended on Thursday evening, his office told the media, after he gave himself up to law enforcement officers. The former President, who ruled the former Soviet republic from 2011 to 2017, surrendered to police following several hours of talks. He left the house of his own accord, it turned out.

The former leader is now being interrogated by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs, news outlet 24.kg reported. He is reportedly being questioned for the suspected murder of a law enforcement officer during the assault on his residence on Wednesday, and on the taking of six hostages.

Earlier in the day, the assault teams managed to finally gain entry to his mansion in the village of Koi-Tash, using heavy armor, rubber bullets and flash grenades.

Media reports suggested that the convoy carrying the detained ex-President was blocked by crowds of his supporters on its way out of the village, but a spokesman for the ministry said that the situation "remains stable and law enforcement officials have everything under control," Russian news agency TASS reported.

Gunfire and blasts were heard in the area, with security forces reportedly having to take a detour to leave the embattled village.

Atambayev is accused of involvement in corruption schemes relating to the construction of a thermal power plant and historical museum. He is also accused of illegally releasing a detained mob boss, illegally delivering coal to power plants, and illegally obtaining the land his Koi-Tash residence is built on. He claims he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament voted in June to strip Atambayev of immunity and his ex-president status. Atambayev's lawyer called the move unconstitutional.

