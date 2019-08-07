 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bra-vo? Barcelona says public pools should allow women to swim topless

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 14:24
© Global Look Press / Michelangelo Gratton
City authorities in Barcelona have issued a directive to public pools, saying women must be allowed to swim topless because forcing ladies to cover up amounts to discrimination.

Officials stressed that the practice of “going topless” has in fact never been prohibited, and that the Office for Non-Discrimination (OND) had penned a report on the matter as a reminder to centers which may have their own, unofficial dress codes.

Local activists turned to the OND after a woman complained that she had been told to cover her chest while using a pool.

The office ruled that not allowing topless women would be “discriminatory.” Any pool facility refusing to comply with the non-discrimination edict could face sanctions, reports say.

