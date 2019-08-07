Bra-vo? Barcelona says public pools should allow women to swim topless

City authorities in Barcelona have issued a directive to public pools, saying women must be allowed to swim topless because forcing ladies to cover up amounts to discrimination.

Officials stressed that the practice of “going topless” has in fact never been prohibited, and that the Office for Non-Discrimination (OND) had penned a report on the matter as a reminder to centers which may have their own, unofficial dress codes.

Local activists turned to the OND after a woman complained that she had been told to cover her chest while using a pool.

The office ruled that not allowing topless women would be “discriminatory.” Any pool facility refusing to comply with the non-discrimination edict could face sanctions, reports say.

