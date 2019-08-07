 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Washington will make Venezuelans ‘suffer’ until they acquiesce to regime change

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 10:41
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro walks next to his wife during a ceremony with Venezuelan militia members in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2019. © Reuters / Miraflores Palace
Venezuelans will be made to suffer under draconian sanctions until President Nicolas Maduro is forced out of office, journalist Aaron Maté told RT, describing the tactic as a page from Washington's “regime-change playbook.”

Support for opposition leader Juan Guaido has all but dried up, and Venezuela’s military continues to remain loyal to Maduro. The failure of the US-backed coup means that Washington will now use economic warfare in an attempt to make the Venezuelan people bend to its will, Maté explained to Afshin Rattansi on RT’s Going Underground.

“When you can’t use force, then you try to make the people suffer,” Maté said about the “unprecedented” sanctions targeting Caracas. He added that the strategy of economic strangulation is part of the “regime-change playbook that the US follows around the world.”

