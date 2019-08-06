 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Heaven is burning’: Pakistani actress trolled for tweet against revoking Kashmir’s status

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 13:40
FILE PHOTO ©Mahira Khan arrives © Regis Duvignau / Reuters
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is facing angry backlash for her ‘Kashmir bleeds’ tweet, with many online slamming her emotions and telling her to keep her “dirty nose” out of it.

Khan was among an array of Indian and Pakistani celebrities who weighed in on India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status giving the region autonomy, with some commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others decrying the move. 

The popular actress took to Twitter to express how devastated she was by the news in an emotional tweet, asking, “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address?”

“This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it's about innocent lives being lost!” she continued. “Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds.”

Khan’s comments inspired a deluge of backlash, with many Indian Twitter users criticizing her “diplomatic tweet,” and calling her out for “poking her dirty nose” in Indian matters. Others slammed her acting career, suggesting she was just bitter that her Bollywood career wasn’t going as well as she would like, and questioned why she hadn’t bothered to comment on other issues. 

