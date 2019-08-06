‘Heaven is burning’: Pakistani actress trolled for tweet against revoking Kashmir’s status

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is facing angry backlash for her ‘Kashmir bleeds’ tweet, with many online slamming her emotions and telling her to keep her “dirty nose” out of it.

Khan was among an array of Indian and Pakistani celebrities who weighed in on India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status giving the region autonomy, with some commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others decrying the move.

Peace, prosperity and sustainable development for the people of #Ladakh and #JammuAndKashmir 🙏🏻 Good Luck @PMOIndia@HMOIndia#Article370revoked#Artical35A — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 5, 2019 Indian forces cannot stop the Kashmiris from their right of self-determination by resorting to such atrocities, Independence is the fundamental right of Kashmiri people and no one can deprive them of their basic right through the use of force. #SaveKashmirSOS#KashmirBleeds — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) August 4, 2019

Also on rt.com India moves to revoke Kashmir autonomy amid spike of tensions around disputed region

The popular actress took to Twitter to express how devastated she was by the news in an emotional tweet, asking, “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address?”

“This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it's about innocent lives being lost!” she continued. “Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds.”

Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir#kashmirbleeds — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 5, 2019

Khan’s comments inspired a deluge of backlash, with many Indian Twitter users criticizing her “diplomatic tweet,” and calling her out for “poking her dirty nose” in Indian matters. Others slammed her acting career, suggesting she was just bitter that her Bollywood career wasn’t going as well as she would like, and questioned why she hadn’t bothered to comment on other issues.

After Raees all your future prospects of working in Bollywood were shattered. Can understand your your mental agony & frustration since then. #IndiaForKashmir#KashmirHamaraHai#IndiaWithKashmir — Asha Bisht (@AashaBisht) August 5, 2019 Don't poke your dirty nose In India's internal matters. Beggars like you should work for own country's progress. — Atindra Shukla🇮🇳 (@ads7506) August 5, 2019 I am trying to find out your tweet regarding what happening in Yemen and Palestine.

aren't they Muslims as well? — Paramjot Singh Kalra (@ParamSinghKalra) August 5, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!