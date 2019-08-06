 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Israel’s deputy health minister must be indicted for helping sex offender avoid justice – police

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 12:34 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 13:21
Get short URL
Israel’s deputy health minister must be indicted for helping sex offender avoid justice – police
Deputy Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (l) © Reuters /Ammar Awad; accused sex offender Malka Leifer © AFP / Ahmad Gharabli
Yaakov Litzman, Israel’s ultra-orthodox deputy health minister, could be indicted on charges of fraud for allegedly using his office to help a Jewish school principal accused of sexually abusing children in Australia.

Malka Leifer was the principal of the Adass Israel Jewish religious school in Melbourne until she fled to Israel to escape accusations of at least 74 cases of child sex abuse involving at least eight victims. Since 2014, she has faced dozens of hearings as Australia attempts to secure her extradition, with the final decision due in September.

Read more
‘Whirlwind of politics not for women’: Prominent Israeli rabbi reacts to talk of female party leader ‘Whirlwind of politics not for women’: Prominent Israeli rabbi reacts to talk of female party leader

Deputy Health Minister Litzman, leader of the ultra-orthodox United Torah Judaism alliance in the Knesset, is suspected of obstructing justice to protect her. He allegedly pressured Health Ministry officials into releasing a mental health evaluation which resulted in her release from house arrest (though she was later rearrested and accused of feigning mental illness).

Suspicion of Litzman’s involvement has been reported before, but on Tuesday the police’s anti-corruption unit released a statement saying there’s enough evidence to put him on trial. It is also alleged that he used a similar scheme to help several other sex offenders, pulling strings with state psychiatrists and prison officials to improve the offenders’ conditions.

In a separate case, Litzman is suspected of pressuring health officials to prevent the closure of a food business which was found to be dangerously unsanitary.

Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will now decide whether to indict Litzman.
Litzman himself, whose real authority is reportedly greater than the station of a deputy minister would suggest, is confident he will not be charged. In a response to police, he claims he was merely “assisting members of the public… without discrimination between populations and without clarifying the status of those who call for assistance.”

The deputy minister expressed confidence that no charges would ultimately be filed.

Survivors of Leifer’s alleged sex abuse, however, hold out hope that the police findings will be a step towards finally getting justice.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies