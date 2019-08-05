The road to hell is paved with good intentions? RT debates controversial human-monkey hybrid trial

Scientists have grown the first genetically-modified human-monkey embryo, in an experiment on future organ transplantation. RT heard different views on whether this method is ethical and morally acceptable.

Researchers from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and the Murcia Catholic University (UCAM) in Spain deactivated the organ-growth genes in the monkey’s embryo and replaced them with human stem cells, which can be used to grow any type of human organ and tissue. The experiment, which ended after two weeks without fully growing the embryo, paves a way for creating organs for transplantation, scientists say.

New York Observer columnist and political commentator Andre Walker told RT such methods can be “cruel” to animals but the research, nevertheless, will be a “positive step forward” if it helps to save patients who might die without a transplant.

In an ideal world we wouldn’t harm animals in this way. But I think that if you’re being given a choice between the death of a child and the death of a monkey, [you] have to accept the death of the monkey.

Disagreeing with him, fellow political commentator David Vance argued that using animals in medical experiments is “scientifically and morally flawed,” and “will repel many people.”

The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and just because those ushering us along that road wear white coats, does not mean that it is a destination that we should be going.

