Convicted drug trafficker ‘dolls up’ to pass for his daughter in daring prison break (VIDEO)

A seasoned criminal, serving a 73-year sentence in a Brazilian jail, donned his teenage daughter’s clothes, a long wig and a silicon mask in a startling makeover, which, however, failed to fool the guards into letting him out.

Clauvino da Silva, 42, was stopped by the guards of Gericino Penitentiary Complex in western Rio de Janeiro, as he was about to leave the facility through the front door dressed as a woman. The inspectors almost fell for the trick, but grew suspicious of the “girl” acting nervously last moment.

They were in for a much bigger surprise, when they discovered that the “girl,” dressed in a pair of blue jeans, a pink T-shirt, a grey blazer and white sandals was not a girl at all, but her gangster father.

A video has emerged of Silva’s taking layers of clothes, a hairpiece and spectacles off and, finally, removing the silicon mask under the officers’ watchful eye. He then states his full name to the camera.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon during a visit by da Silva’s relatives, including his 19-year-old daughter. Police are now looking into whether the teenager, who, per da Silva’s plan, was to stay in his cell instead of him, was an accomplice in the plot.

Police believe that the intricate “equipment” used by Silva in his improvised drag was brought by one of visitors, among whom was a pregnant woman that had not been subjected to searches.

In his botched escape attempt, Silva appeared to have relied on his short stature. Known as ‘Baixinho’ or ‘Shorty,’ he was among the senior members of the Red Command drug trafficking gang. It is not the first time he attempts an escape. Back in 2013, ‘Baixinho’ was one of about 30 inmates who fled the Vicente Piragibe prison in Rio through the sewer system.

