 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Convicted drug trafficker ‘dolls up’ to pass for his daughter in daring prison break (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 01:39
Get short URL
Convicted drug trafficker ‘dolls up’ to pass for his daughter in daring prison break (VIDEO)
© Global Look Press/ imageBROKER.com/Pius Koller
A seasoned criminal, serving a 73-year sentence in a Brazilian jail, donned his teenage daughter’s clothes, a long wig and a silicon mask in a startling makeover, which, however, failed to fool the guards into letting him out.

Clauvino da Silva, 42, was stopped by the guards of Gericino Penitentiary Complex in western Rio de Janeiro, as he was about to leave the facility through the front door dressed as a woman. The inspectors almost fell for the trick, but grew suspicious of the “girl” acting nervously last moment.

They were in for a much bigger surprise, when they discovered that the “girl,” dressed in a pair of blue jeans, a pink T-shirt, a grey blazer and white sandals was not a girl at all, but her gangster father.

A video has emerged of Silva’s taking layers of clothes, a hairpiece and spectacles off and, finally, removing the silicon mask under the officers’ watchful eye. He then states his full name to the camera.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon during a visit by da Silva’s relatives, including his 19-year-old daughter. Police are now looking into whether the teenager, who, per da Silva’s plan, was to stay in his cell instead of him, was an accomplice in the plot.

Police believe that the intricate “equipment” used by Silva in his improvised drag was brought by one of visitors, among whom was a pregnant woman that had not been subjected to searches.

Also on rt.com 52 killed as prison gangs riot & DECAPITATE 16 rivals in Brazil (VIDEO)

In his botched escape attempt, Silva appeared to have relied on his short stature. Known as ‘Baixinho’ or ‘Shorty,’ he was among the senior members of the Red Command drug trafficking gang. It is not the first time he attempts an escape. Back in 2013, ‘Baixinho’ was one of about 30 inmates who fled the  Vicente Piragibe prison in Rio through the sewer system. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies