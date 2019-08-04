6.2-magnitude quake hits off Japan’s Fukushima

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake has been detected east of Japan, the country’s meteorological agency reported. The epicenter is some 60km from the Fukushima prefecture.

The JMA says the center of the quake was at the depth of some 50km. The cities of Minamisoma and Soma are the closest to where the tremor happened.

No immediate tsunami warnings were issued by the Japanese authorities. No damage on the land was reported so far.

Fukushima Daichi, the infamous nuclear power plant crippled by the 2011 quake and tsunami is located some 25km south of Minamisoma.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW