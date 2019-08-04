 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6.2-magnitude quake hits off Japan’s Fukushima

Published time: 4 Aug, 2019 10:35 Edited time: 4 Aug, 2019 10:53
FILE PHOTO. ©REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake has been detected east of Japan, the country’s meteorological agency reported. The epicenter is some 60km from the Fukushima prefecture.

The JMA says the center of the quake was at the depth of some 50km. The cities of Minamisoma and Soma are the closest to where the tremor happened.

No immediate tsunami warnings were issued by the Japanese authorities. No damage on the land was reported so far.

Fukushima Daichi, the infamous nuclear power plant crippled by the 2011 quake and tsunami is located some 25km south of Minamisoma.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

